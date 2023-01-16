Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Drops By 94.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 31st total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of Globalink Investment stock remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,171. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalink Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globalink Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Globalink Investment by 1,322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 167,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

