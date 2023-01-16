Short Interest in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Drops By 93.9%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,478,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,465,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HCMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,400. HCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.