Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Declines By 92.7%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,411. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.