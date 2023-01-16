Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Decreases By 99.6%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Trading Down 2.3 %
Komo Plant Based Foods stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
