Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Declines By 73.4%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lucira Health Trading Down 8.8 %

LHDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 63,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucira Health

About Lucira Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

