Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Declines By 73.4%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LHDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 63,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
