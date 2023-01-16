Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Rises By 170.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Network International Stock Performance

Network International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.49) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Further Reading

