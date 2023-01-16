Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 68.7%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the December 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

