Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 68.7%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the December 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NUV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
