Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Drops By 96.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

