Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Increases By 200.8%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
