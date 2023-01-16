Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Increases By 200.8%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

