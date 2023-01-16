Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 99.3%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sappi Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:SPPJY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. Sappi has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Announces Dividend

About Sappi

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

