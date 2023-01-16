Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Drops By 62.1%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Shares of SOMLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

