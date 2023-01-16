Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Drops By 62.1%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secom Stock Performance
Shares of SOMLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Secom Company Profile
