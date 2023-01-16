Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Decreases By 95.0%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SeqLL Price Performance

SQL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,333. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 62.21%.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.