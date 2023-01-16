Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Grows By 188.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of Surrozen stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Monday. 5,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,611. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.