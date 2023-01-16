Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Grows By 188.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
