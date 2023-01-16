Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreases By 71.0%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Weichai Power Price Performance

Weichai Power stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.74.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEICY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.