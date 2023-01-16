Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 71.9%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.91. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 644,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.