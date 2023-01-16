Short Interest in Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Decreases By 71.4%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of WLFDY remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
