Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

