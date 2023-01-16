SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
SRV.UN stock opened at C$15.36 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81. The firm has a market cap of C$128.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
