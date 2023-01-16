SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

SRV.UN stock opened at C$15.36 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81. The firm has a market cap of C$128.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

