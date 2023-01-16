SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $120.38 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

