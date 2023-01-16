Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 224000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

