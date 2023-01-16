Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

