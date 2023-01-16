SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $343.04. 271,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average is $322.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $359.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

