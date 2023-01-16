SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $178.76. 434,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

