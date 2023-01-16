SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.76. The stock had a trading volume of 434,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

