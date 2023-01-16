SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7,614.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8,365.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,024,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.94. 698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,189. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

