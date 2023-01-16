SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 1.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $37,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $80.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

