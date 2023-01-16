St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,167. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

