St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.36.

NOC traded down $26.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.43. 133,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

