St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRU traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,167. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.