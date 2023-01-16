St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 202 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,394,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

CRM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $149.51. 317,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

