St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 754 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,942,398. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.