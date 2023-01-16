St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 1,281,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,701,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.