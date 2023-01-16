St. Louis Trust Co Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after purchasing an additional 207,085 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,904,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,139,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $270.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $225.92.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.