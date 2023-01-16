St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.



Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21.



The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

