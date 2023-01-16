St. Louis Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

