St. Louis Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.18 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

