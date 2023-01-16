Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.