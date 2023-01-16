Stargate Finance Price Up 16.8% This Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.32 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

