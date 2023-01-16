Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $96.39 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $96.39 million and $7.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00234553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02495561 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,740,185.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

