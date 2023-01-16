Stephens Inc. AR Buys 236,825 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.45 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.