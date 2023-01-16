Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06.

