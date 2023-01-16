Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

