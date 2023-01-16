Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

