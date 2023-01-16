Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $157,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,802 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

