Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 45,540 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $188.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

