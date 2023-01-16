Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arkema from €91.00 ($97.85) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($107.53) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Arkema stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

