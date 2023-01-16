StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.47.
