StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 11.1 %

OPGN stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 91.83%. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

About OpGen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

