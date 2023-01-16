StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. State Street Corp increased its stake in The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The9 by 75.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

