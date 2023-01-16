StockNews.com Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

BOOM opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 199,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

